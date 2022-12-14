The New England Take: On leaving UNH Franklin Pierce

Front of UNH Franklin Pierce School of LawHost A. J. Kierstead discusses leaving UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law after 12 years on the staff (on very good terms!) and how higher education is still a valuable part of our society. Be sure to check out https://law.unh.edu to learn more about them.

