Facing The Future: Some Thorny Tax Questions for Now and Later

This week on Facing the Future, as the clock ticks down the final days of 2022 and Democratic control of the House, several important tax cuts and credits are set to expire. So can lawmakers strike a deal before the Speaker’s gavel is passed to Republicans? We’ll hear from tax policy expert George Callas, who was at the center of the action when Congress passed the Trump tax cuts.

The individual portion of those cuts is also set to expire in a few years, and we’ll get George’s take on long-term federal tax policy as well. Because like it or not, we’re going to need more revenue to put the federal budget on a more sustainable path.