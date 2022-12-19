The New England Take: Dean Megan Carpenter

Dean Megan Carpenter of UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law discusses their decision to no longer submit data to the US News and World Report rankings and why it is important for the legal education industry. More about them at https://law.unh.edu

