The New England Take: Gene Martin, New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute

Gene Martin, the new executive director of the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, discusses the importance of data analysis, how it is vital for proper legislation, and compares their work to investigative journalism. Learn more and support them at https://nhfpi.org

