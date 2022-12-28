Facing The Future: The Best of 2022 on Facing the Future

This week on Facing the Future, we listen to the best of our program for 2022. This is a year that saw our national debt top $30 Trillion, surging inflation like we haven’t seen since the early 1980s, and the largest ground war in Europe since WWII. And all of this with an economy still recovering from the disruptions of the worst pandemic in 100 years.

We’ll hear from all sorts of economists and federal policy excerpts including an advisor to four US Presidents – all of whom appeared on Facing the Future this past year.