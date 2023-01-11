Facing The Future: The Fiscal Agenda of the Republican Controlled House

This week on Facing the Future, we get the seasoned perspective of Rohit Kumar to give us some insight on what direction the new Republican majority in the House might pursue when it comes to important fiscal policy choices in the next few months. Kumar is a tax policy expert with PricewaterhouseCoopers, but also served as a top policy advisor to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. He was around the last time we had a Republican House, and a Democratic Senate and President, and Congress had to act on raising the debt ceiling which is crucial to the economy and budget operations. It wasn’t pretty.

Share this: Share

Reddit

