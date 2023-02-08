Facing The Future: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, One Year In

This week on Facing the Future, we check back in with International Security and Russian/Eurasian affairs professor Adam Stulberg of the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at Georgia Tech University on the one year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Stulberg says the war has brought many surprises and poses some complicated questions we need to think about going forward. We’ll also get some instant analysis of President Biden’s State of the Union Address, specifically what was said (and not said) about major forces impacting the federal budget.