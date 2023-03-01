Facing The Future: Viewing the 10-year Congressional Budget Outlook Through the Healthcare Lens

This week on Facing the Future, we get further analysis of the latest 10-year budget and economic outlook recently released by the Congressional Budget Office from Jeff Holland of the Peterson Foundation, who used to run the CBO projection unit. Plus, we hear from Josh Gordon of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget for a closer look at how the runaway train that is healthcare costs is having a major impact on the federal budget over the next 10 years. Gordon also describes some big problems with the popular Medicare Advantage program.

Share this: Share

Reddit

