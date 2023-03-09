Facing The Future: Will Anyone Step Up to Preserve Social Security for Future Generations?

This week on Facing the Future, we hear from Andrew Biggs, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. In a recent Op-Ed for the Washington Post entitled “Biden Once Cut Social Security. Now, He Can Save It” Biggs argues that both Republicans and Democrats need to stop making empty promises not to touch Social Security retiree benefits if they’re unwilling to pay higher payroll taxes to fund them.

And we also hear from Concord Coalition chief economist Steve Robinson on how the federal government might still be able to cut Social Security checks even when it hits the debt limit and can’t borrow any more money.