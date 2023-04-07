Cail & Company LIVE with Wallace Pineault & John Leahy

Actor, Writer, Director Dr. Wallace (Wally) Pineault joined in studio to discuss the upcoming production of “Not a Word” by the Community Players of Concord. Dr. Pineault wrote and is directing this madcap comedy that takes us back to 1920’s Hollywood and the days of silent movies. “Not a Word” will be on stage from May 5-7 at the Concord City Auditorium. Tickets and more information is available at www.communityplayersofconcord.org.

Also, Sportscaster John Leahy previewed college hockey’s Frozen Four to be played this weekend in Tampa, Florida.

