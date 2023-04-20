Cail & Company LIVE: Presidents, Music & Earth Day

A wide-ranging freewheeling show on this Thursday including the Presidential candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy, Junior and the almost certain future move of the Oakland ‘s to Las Vegas.

We were joined by Andrew of Andrew North and the Rangers to talk about their Thursday event in downtown Concord which will also feature Lucas Gallo.

Also discussed were Saturday’s Earth Day celebration, an upcoming Concord Red Cross Blood Drive and the recent severe injuries suffered by Dartmouth head football coach Buddy Teevens in a Florida bicycle accident.