Cail & Company LIVE with Mike Moffett

New Hampshire State Representative Michael Moffett of Merrimack District 4 was in studio discussing a variety of topics including some recent legislative bills concerning the legalization of marijuana and expanded gaming.

Michael served as a reserve Marine Corps infantry officer, retiring as a lieutenant colonel after years of service which included deployments to the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan. His sports column appears weekly in the Weirs Times and he is also the author of a non-fiction book entitled “ Fahim Speaks.”