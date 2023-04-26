Facing The Future: Will the House Republican Debt Limit Plan Break the Gridlock?

This week on Facing the Future, Concord Coalition policy director Tori Gorman and chief economist Steve Robinson – both veterans of Capitol Hill – dissect the particulars of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s proposal to raise the debt limit in exchange for about $4.5 Trillion in deficit reduction. A laudable goal, but should it be the start of a budget negotiation rather than a set of conditions for raising the debt limit to avoid a government default this summer?

We also speak to Professor Mike Aguilar of the University of North Carolina about the collegiate Fiscal Challenge competition, which he founded and runs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR