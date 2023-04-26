Facing The Future: Will the House Republican Debt Limit Plan Break the Gridlock?

This week on Facing the Future, Concord Coalition policy director Tori Gorman and chief economist Steve Robinson – both veterans of Capitol Hill – dissect the particulars of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s proposal to raise the debt limit in exchange for about $4.5 Trillion in deficit reduction. A laudable goal, but should it be the start of a budget negotiation rather than a set of conditions for raising the debt limit to avoid a government default this summer?

We also speak to Professor Mike Aguilar of the University of North Carolina about the collegiate Fiscal Challenge competition, which he founded and runs.