Cail & Company LIVE with Lynne Snierson & David McGrath

It was a day full of racing talk on the program…horses, cars and motorcycles. Lynne Snierson, one of New England’s top sports journalists opened the show with previews of the weekend of thoroughbred racing at Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Oaks on Friday and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Lynne is covering the weekend for NBC Sports.

Then we turned our attention to racing cars and motorcycles with David McGrath, the Executive VP and General Manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. David discussed two upcoming events at the “Magic Mile”, the 100th anniversary of the Laconia Motorcycle Week, June 10-18 and NASCAR Cup weekend July 14-16.