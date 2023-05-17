Facing The Future: The Clock is Ticking on Debt Limit Negotiations

This week on Facing the Future, we turn to the Concord Coalition’s veterans of Congress – policy director Tori Gorman and chief economist Steve Robinson – for up to the minute analysis on negotiations between President Biden and Congressional leaders over extending or suspending the nation’s debt limit.

The federal government may have only a few days or the next week to be able to pay all of its bills in full and on time before a default occurs if a deal cannot be reached. If no deal is reached, the consequences on our economy could be serious and far reaching.