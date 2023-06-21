Cail & Company LIVE with Tom Raffio & Upcoming Events

Northeast Delta Dental President and CEO Tom Raffio joined us to discuss his Tuesday evening appearance at Gibson’s Books on Main Street in downtown Concord. Tom, his wife Ellen and collaborator Erika Alison Cohen recently wrote “Stories From the Starting Line”, a book dedicated to their experiences in the world of running in New England and beyond.

Tuesday’s show also featured a look at Concord’s upcoming free music schedule and the Concord Public Library’s $5 Blue Bag Book promotion starting today at the library where you can fill unlimited bags of books for just $5 per bag with all proceeds going to the Concord Public Library.