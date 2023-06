Carol Soule of Miles Smith Farm in Loudon joined us on the program along with summer intern Jake Coleman and “Tazzy”, a 9-year-old 50 pound pig to talk about a great vacation experience for youngsters 8-14. From July 10-August 4 Miles Smith Farm conducts a Farm Camp. It’s a day camp where kids can learn about farm life and, among other things, how to train a calf. Farm Camp is a program of the Learning Networks Foundation.

For more information www.milessmithfarm.com