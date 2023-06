Neil Levesque, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College joined the conversation to discuss the latest entrants into the Republican Presidential Primary, President Biden avoiding the Granite State and the latest on Hunter Biden. Also, analysis of the trade that will send long-time Celtic Marcus Smart to Memphis and 7 foot-3 inch sharpshooter Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

