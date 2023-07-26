Cail & Company LIVE | NH Authors Week – Cynthia G. Neale

Cynthia G. Neale grew up in the Finger Lakes region of New York and earned a degree from

Vermont College in Writing and Literature. She also attended Roberts Wesleyan College in

Rochester, New York, Elmira College in Elmira, NY, and received a Certification in Paralegal

Studies in the American Paralegal Studies at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY, earning a Certificate of Scholarly Distinction. Legal research introduced the author to historiography and the critical examination of sources for capturing authenticity for her five acclaimed historical novels, a screenplay series, and a historical musical drama. She worked as a legal secretary and a paralegal for many years while pursuing creative writing.

Ms. Neale was an analytical writer and freelance writer, a fiction judge for local writing

organizations, and for many years, she wrote a romance series, Loving You in Waltz Hold, for an Irish dance magazine published in Ireland. She briefly owned a tea business, Miss Havisham’s, inspiring her to write and publish, Pavlova in a Hat Box, Sweet Memories & Desserts, a recipe book with essays and whimsical watercolors.

Cynthia Neale’s passion for listening to voices of the past and delving into the deep recesses of history for dark truths and golden nuggets of hope continues. Her most recent novel, Catharine, Queen of the Tumbling Waters, deftly and vividly weaves the true story of a remarkableIroquois and French woman who lived during the French and Indian War and the AmericanRevolution. The Irish Dresser Series begins with a young girl in Famine Ireland crossing the Atlantic in a dresser to survive and ends in New York after the Civil War. The Irish Dresser, A Story of Hope during The Great Hunger, Hope in New York City, the Continuing Story of The Irish Dresser, Norah, The Making of an Irish-American Woman in 18th-Century New York, and The Irish Milliner, sketches out one woman’s passionate, courageous, and reckless journey in uniquely becoming an Irish-American woman.

Neale lives in New Hampshire with her husband and cat. and when she isn’t researching,

writing, and speaking at events, she enjoys Irish dancing, ballroom dancing, hiking, travel,

painting, reading, baking (writing another cookbook), and dreaming of possibilities.