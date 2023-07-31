Cail & Company LIVE with Olli Institute

Toniann Leavitt joined us in studio to discuss the upcoming Fall semester for the Osher Lifelong Living Institute at the University of New Hampshire. Toniann is OLLI’s Program Manager. Also with us were two of OLLI’s long-time presenters, Rabbi Robin Nafshi of Temple Beth Jacob in Concord and Dave Hess who served as NH’s Assistant Attorney General under Warren Rudman and David Souter and was a NH State Representative for 25 years.

The OLLI registration starts Wednesday, 8/2, at 9 AM at www.unh.edu/OLLI