Facing The Future: Congress Leaves Town as the Risk of a Federal Government Shutdown Grows

This week on Facing the Future, we turn once again to the expertise of David Lerman, editor of CQ Budget Tracker, for a breakdown on the current breakdown in Congress when it comes to passing bills to fund the government. The clock is ticking towards the end of the current fiscal year on September 30th and if nothing is passed, the federal government would go into a partial shutdown. The Senate has passed all 12 appropriations bills out of committee with a strong bipartisan vote (for the first time in a dozen years), but the House is not able to come to consensus. Hard right members are seeking deeper spending cuts than the caps set in the bipartisan debt limit deal between Speaker McCarthy and President Biden.