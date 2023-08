Alex Picard, one of NH’s top actors, shares the mic today to discuss her role as producer and co-star in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” That was recently staged at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord. After that we get into what it’s like to be an audiobook narrator. We geek out a bit about her equipment, her sound room, how tough it is to get good work, etc.

This episode was recorded on June 19, 2023