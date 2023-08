Blurb for Lowell Williams: Lowell Williams drops in to talk about his new trip to Tuscany, Italy for a screenwriters workshop, his various connections to Hollywood personalities (he’s literally a walking version of 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon) and finally we discussed his national tour of Christmas Carol. A huge undertaking crisscrossing the US with a large cast in venues that seat 3 thousand +.

