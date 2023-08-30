Cail & Company LIVE Neil Levesque & Gregg Ficery

Politics and football were Wednesday’s topics. Neil Levesque, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College, discussed the recent visit of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to the Institute and also talked about last week’s first Republican presidential debate. Later in the program we were joined by Gregg Ficery author of the new book “Gridiron Legacy: Pro Football’s Missing Origin Story”. Mr. Ficery’s project was inspired by the discovery of long-forgotten photographs he found in his grandmother’s basement in 2007. His great grandfather played pro football and was the center who snapped the ball to the quarterback who completed the first forward pass in the history of pro football.