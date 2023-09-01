NH Unscripted with Debra Lund

Todays guest was Debra Lund and I’ve dubbed her the Forrest Gump of my friends. She has a ton of fascinating items that run dot her resume.

Take a look: Experienced in educational, comic, dramatic, award winning performance in Film, Stage Magic, Television, Theatre, Radio, and Voice Over. Director of Film performance and Stage director. Scenic Design. Sound Design. Play and Screen writing. Script development and Dramaturgy. And during our chat she leisurely dropped in that she was a casting director for Boston Casting at one time!