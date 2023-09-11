NH Unscripted with Meggin Dail

Meggin Dail, President of the Pittsfield Players, dropped by to discuss the Players upcoming fundraiser “Curtain Up – An Evening of Music”. We covered pretty much everything I was curious about. We talked about how and when it was cast. How was the audition turnout? Is the show themed? What type of songs can we expect?

And Meggin also tossed in a few things about what she was able to say at the time, but, that patrons could expect to enjoy on the evening of Sept 9th at 8pm.

Ticket info can be found here: www.pittsfieldplayers.org!