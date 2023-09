Todays guest George Piehl, a true New Hampshire stage icon as well as a great friend. An excellent storyteller, George has me cracking up with his tales from his days of performing dinner theatre at the Chateau restaurant and his love for motorcycles.

The Chateau was a very difficult venue to perform in because it had no stage and so it was necessary for him to improvise a setting that was conducive to his type of shows. A real behind the scenes look at what it takes to make great theatre!