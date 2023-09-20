Cail & Company LIVE | Local Musicians Week – Wyn & The White Light

Wyn Doran was nominated “Female Performer of the Year” by the New England Awards the first year she took the stage to perform solo. Wyn was classically trained in voice from a young age and competed internationally with choirs, singing in the Sydney Opera House in Australia and Carnegie Hall in New York. She was selected as one of thirteen songwriters to work with Ben Folds at a songwriting retreat in California. That retreat ultimately would lead to the release of her debut EP a in 2019.

With the addition of Lucia Jean (who appears with Wyn of this segment) on bass and vocals and Heidi Tierney on drums and vocals, Wyn has expanded into a new chapter under the name of Wyn Doran and The White Light. Their live act has taken flight, selling out their first performance in Boston!