NH Unscripted | The Winnipesaukee Playhouse

The Winnipesaukee Playhouse recently celebrated their 20th season. Lesley Pankhurst (Patron and Company Services Director) and Timothy L’Ecuyer (Artistic Director) from the Playhouse stop by to talk about the theatre came about, how shows are chosen (or not), how they felt the celebration for their 20th season was received, which productions are left in this years season and a quick look at one of the highly anticipated shows for their next season: The Jersey Boys.

For more information, visit their website at www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org/