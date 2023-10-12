Cail & Company LIVE with Paul Brogan

On Wednesday, October 18, 1933 The Concord Theatre opened on South Main Street in downtown Concord and this coming Wednesday, October 18, Concord will celebrate the 90th anniversary of this historic landmark. The event will take place in the same building The Concord Theater occupied for 61 years and it is now the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. The author of the book “The Concord Theater”, Paul Brogan was our Thursday guest.

Paul is one of the driving forces behind the upcoming celebration which will feature a showing of the Academy Award winning “Moonstruck” featuring Cher, Nicolas Cage and Olympia Dukakis. “Moonstruck” was the theatre’s second most profitable movie of all-time. Listen to the show to find out what was number one!