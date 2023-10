Irreverent, provocateur, out-out-out of the box thinker, not one to shy away from controversy and a definite envelope pusher is how I would describe Angelica Rosenthal and she totally brings her sassy ways to this interview.

She loves theater that brings her audiences to some kind, any kind of reaction, doesn’t hesitate to stage it and is almost disappointed if it doesn’t happen.

A great interview and I’m very thankful that she took the time to drop by and chat!