NH Unscripted with Jordan Formichelli | Lizzie Part 2

Jordan Formichelli, aka Lizzie Borden, drops by for an update on the production “Lizzie” in its’ final weekend at the Hatbox Theatre (www.hatboxnh.com) in Concord. This time she brought friends! Olivia Martinson, the director of the show, and Tim Goss, the musical director. We talk about what it’s like to attempt to stage a rock musical at the intimate little theatre as well as what it was like for Olivia to take on the project as a first time director.

We also discussed the audience reactions to this dark, but, beautiful piece that they’ve staged.