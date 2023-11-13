Your Health New Hampshire | Storytelling

On today’s episode we talk about the Our Story New Hampshire project. Kirsten Durzy and Sarah Kennedy McPhee joined Jodi to talk about this exiting project that captures stories across New Hampshire via multiple media and from multiple sectors of life, experience, feelings, hopes and thoughts of life during, before and in anticipation of a post-pandemic reality. Ethics and equity are an integral part of this project; the stories first and foremost belong to the storyteller, not to the project, key partners, or collaborators. The project is informed and led by a Project Council with expertise in Public Health, Community Engagement, Media and Journalism and Equity.

Kirsten Durzy, MPH is a public health professional who has provided expertise in strategy, governance, community engagement and facilitation in various public-private collaborations and coalitions across New Hampshire. Kirsten is passionate about health equity, equitable evaluation and research methods and has done extensive work in the areas of narrative first-person storytelling. Kirsten currently leads the OurStory NH storytelling project!