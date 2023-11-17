NH Unscripted featuring Andrew Gibson

I’ve been looking forward to sitting with Andrew Gibson, for quite some time and today was the day! If you’ve been to a play in NH recently you’ve probably seen Andrew. Okay, that may be a bit of a stretch, but, honestly, the guy has been on a tear lately! Pittsfield, the Majestic, the Colonial Theatre, Jean’s Playhouse, etc. he’s everywhere! And he freely talks about playing Spiderman for Marvel (true story, but, not the movies), his passion for voice-over work, his start in the arts, his love for Phantom Of the Opera (he despises it), and more!

Share this: Share

Reddit

