Cail & Company LIVE featuring John Stanley Shelley, Shawn Chase & Matt Forrest Esenwine

Music and children’s books were the Tuesday topics. The Hatbox Theatre in Concord will present a production this weekend of “Man on the Hill” a show which combines passionate, colorful storytelling with the musical intensity of a rock opera. Singer/songwriter/producer John Stanley Shelley joined us in studio along with Shawn Chase to perform a few of the songs featured in the show.

Award winning children’s author Matt Forrest Esenwine talked about his upcoming appearance at Gibson’s on Saturday as part of Small Business Saturday. Also joining in the conversation were fellow children’s authors, Kari Allen and one of Matt’s collaborators, Deb Bruss.