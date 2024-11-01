NH Unscripted with Joan Brodsky & Sallie Werst

We’ve talked a lot about many different performing arts types except for dance and so today we’re correcting that oversight. Joan Brodsky and Sallie Werst, from the New Hampshire Dance Collaborative, come to the YMCA like digs of the WKXL studios to talk about the work the NHDC does. Their mission “is to make dance a more well understood, accessible and utilized art form” and they break down exactly what the heck that means. We talked about the Accelerator program, their grant making “…that not only provides financial support to dance artists but also expands opportunities for them…”, their collaboration with Canterbury Shaker Village, tKapow, the Currier Gallery of Art and the 3S Artspace just to name drop a few you may know. To date NHDC has hosted more than 20 collaborative performances throughout New Hampshire. Their Instagram account is nothing if not breathtaking. Great, great episode.

Share this: Share

Reddit

