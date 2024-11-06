NH Unscripted with Daniel Siletti

I know it’s a little late, but, here’s the official NH Unscripted Halloween episode! We brought in our heavy weight film expert Daniel Siletti to talk not only about some of the most iconic horror films, but, also to chat about his own YT channels attempt at creating their version of The Twilight Zone called “The Twilight Zone: The Halloween Scare”. Hats off to Daniel and his team for celebrating their 10 year anniversary of putting out annual Halloween short films. Andrew Gibson does his spectacular yeoman’s job by adding his color commentary via horror movie soundtracks especially for this episode.

Share this: Share

Reddit

