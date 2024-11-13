NH Unscripted with Paul Ringuette

I told ya that I love the fall because I have this thing about artisan craft fairs didn’t I? Todays guest. Paul Ringuette, aka The Artful Carver, came by with some of his handiwork and it was jaw dropping. I am fascinated with human ingenuity and constantly amazed at the folks that can think outside the box. Paul is one of those people. He is a wood worker and creates regular clocks, tide clocks, stunning sports coasters and so much more using laser cutting technology. He’s incredibly busy and popular at the best craft fairs and I understand why. His website, www.artfulcarver.com, is where to go to see for yourself. Did I happen to mention gorgeous? Unique? Innovative? I should have.

