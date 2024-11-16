Mountain Kings Catch Up | Episode 6

The latest edition of Mountain Kings Catch-Up featured the man who brought the team to Tri Town Ice Arena in Hooksett, the Managing Partner and Owner of the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, Chris Brown. Joining Chris and co-host Alex Posani in studio were the head coach of the NA3HL Jr. Mountain Kings Clint Cassavaugh and Whitney Cloutier, Marketing and Brand Manager of this weekend’s presenting sponsor, Eastern Propane. Eastern Propane and the Mountain Kings will be honoring first responders at Friday’s home game at 7:30.

Share this: Share

Reddit

