Cail & Company LIVE with Allyson Thorpe, Samantha Devine, & Neil Levesque

Theatre and politics were our Tuesday topics. We were joined in studio by choreographer Allyson Thorpe and Samantha Devine who will play the role of Ursula Merkle in this weekend’s production of “Bye Bye Birdie” by the Community Players of Concord. From more information www.communityplayersofconcord.org. Neil Levesque, Executive Director of the New Hampshire institute of Politics at St.Anselm College was with us to discuss the recent election and President Elect Trump’s naming of Karoline Leavitt, a St. Anselm graduate, as his Press Secretary. At 27, Leavitt will be the youngest person to hold that post in White House history.

