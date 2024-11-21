Cail & Company LIVE with Lloyd Dowdy

The 24th Annual Feztival of Trees will start Saturday morning at the Bektash Shrine Center in Concord and Bektash Past Potentate Lloyd Doughty stopped by to bring us up to date on the event which benefits Shrine hospitals and orthopedic facilities throughout the Northeast and beyond. Much of the proceeds from the Feztival goes to the transportation and lodging involved while children are undergoing treatment at the Shriners Burns Hospital in Boston or other locations where there is never a bill for the treatment received. For more information log onto www.bektashshriners.org

