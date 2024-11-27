NH Unscripted with Cutting Edge

The holidays have arrived! And that means friends and family and parties and food and more parties and more food. And for some of us THAT means gaining a few pounds. We all do it and then we all make New Year’s Day resolutions to lose them. But before we fully engage in the festivities I wanted to bring a ton of hope to you. I dropped by Cutting Edge Testosterone Therapy (don’t let the name trip you up!!!) to discuss the most recent, cutting edge therapies for weight loss that actually work. You may have heard about certain medications that are helping folks lose a ton of weight and while it’s true there is a world full of other options that compliment those medications or work separately just as well. Happy Holidays everyone! Here’s to hope and a bright (and hopefully lighter) future!

