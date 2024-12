Wednesday’s guest on the program was noted author Clayton Trutor who has written “Boston Ball: Rick Pitino, Jim Calhoun, Gary Williams and the Forgotten Cradle of Basketball Coaches” and “Loserville: How Professional Sports Remade Atlanta and Howard Atlanta Remade Professional Sports”. Other topics of discussion included possible baseball rule changes, the landing spot for free agent Juan Soto and Mr. Trutor’s recent article on 1971 Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan.

Share this: Share

Reddit