Cail & Company LIVE with John J. Mullen

Lowell, Massachusetts author John J. Mullen joined us in studio on Thursday to discuss the New England sports scene and talk about his amazing book, “Silver Mittens” from Palmetto Publishers. It’s the story that takes readers through a gripping journey during the turbulent youth of John and his brother Ray as they navigated a childhood marred by unspeakable abuse and chaos. Amidst all of that, the brothers continued to cling to their unbreakable bond offering one another support and protection in the face of incredible pain and suffering.

Share this: Share

Reddit

