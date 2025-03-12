NH Unscripted with Gary Locke & Greg Gaskell

Well it was apparently “take a friend to work day” today as I had the privilege of sitting with Gary Locke and Greg Gaskell. Topics covered ranged from the tv show “Severance” to a fundraiser for the Hatbox Theatre happening in April to Gary trying to convince us he was once a body double for Roger Moore. (We had a hard time believing it as well.) Greg is a crazy talented writer, especially comedic, and we talked a lot about what he’s currently invested in and then he asks Gary and I what roles or types of roles we still be interested in taking on. Some other friends get honorably mentioned as well: Aaron Compagna, Alex Picard, Wayne Asbury, Emily Karel and more!

