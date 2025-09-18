Cail & Company LIVE | Potpourri Thursday

A potpourri Thursday on the program as we highlighted some of the great local theatre productions coming up in the near future and we celebrated World Bamboo Day. Also included, the busy schedule of events this weekend throughout the state including the Scottish Games in Lincoln and race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon which will actually get underway on Friday with the first “Hauler Parade” in downtown Concord when all the big trucks that haul NASCAR vehicles and equipment on display on Main Street starting at 1 PM.