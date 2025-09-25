Cail & Company LIVE with Ian Wood

Hockey was the topic of Thursday’s show as we were joined by former New England College standout defenseman Ian Wood live from St. Catherine’s, Ontario. For many years Ian has researched and written biographies of those players, coaches, builders and media members who have been inducted into the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey. The next induction will be coming up on Sunday, October 26 at the Grappone Center in Concord and those being inducted that day will be coach Louis Chabot, builder Scott Crowder and players Chris Grassie, Tim Schaller, and Paul Thompson. Tickets for the ceremony must be purchased by October 7. For more information log onto www.nhlegendsofhockey.com