Cail & Company LIVE with John Leahy

Tuesday’s focus was on sports and Dick Van Dyke. Correspondent John Leahy joined us to talk about the end of an era in Boston over the weekend, the closing of 115-year old Matthews Arena which was the home of several Boston area college hockey teams over the years, most recently Northeastern University. It also was a home years ago to the Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and New England Whalers. We also celebrated the birthday of Dick Van Dyke who turned 100 over the weekend. We even played a version of the Dick Van Dyke Show theme song that had words written by the late Morey Amsterdam of the show’s cast.