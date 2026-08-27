Thursday’s show featured WKXL host Ray Dudley of “New Hampshire Unscripted” fame, the “Voice” of the NH FisherCats, Chris Jared and Zac Guercia and Patrick Cavanaugh of CSG (Concord Sporting Goods) which be holding a big “Welcome Back Hockey” event this Saturday. More information at
www.csghockey.com
Cail & Company LIVE with CSG, Chris Jared, & Ray Dudley
Thursday’s show featured WKXL host Ray Dudley of “New Hampshire Unscripted” fame, the “Voice” of the NH FisherCats, Chris Jared and Zac Guercia and Patrick Cavanaugh of CSG (Concord Sporting Goods) which be holding a big “Welcome Back Hockey” event this Saturday. More information at