New England Take | A Republican voted for Trump?

Stefany Shaheen launches an attack ad against Anthony DiLorenzo, but it only talks about Trump. Eric “Fast & Furious” Holder endorses former opioid lobbyist Cinde Warmington for Governor. The Maine Wire’s Joe Sokol is almost killed while reporting in Bangor.

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Locally Sourced hit piece against A. J.: www.youtube.com/watch?v=WH_t6AlOhdY

Stefany Shaheen’s ad in the Union Leader: www.unionleader.com/news/politics/s…mZXh6j6F4iFEX1g

WMUR, “Former US AG Eric Holder endorses Cinde Warmington in race for governor”: www.wmur.com/article/eric-holde…S99ataWiFKBIX3t5Cw

Follow Joe Sokol: x.com/iAmJoeSokol

Follow The Maine Wire: x.com/TheMaineWire